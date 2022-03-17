Craig Hallum Cuts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s previous close.
AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of AVDL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
