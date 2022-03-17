Craig Hallum Cuts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AVDL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.