Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($74.73) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.17 ($78.21).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €58.60 ($64.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($89.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

