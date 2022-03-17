Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $2.57.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
