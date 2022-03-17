Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $136.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cronos Group.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,486. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.60. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
About Cronos Group (Get Rating)
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.