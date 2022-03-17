Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,730 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

