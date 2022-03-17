Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

