Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

