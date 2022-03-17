Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $204,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 76.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

