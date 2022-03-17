Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 191,007 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,737. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCAT stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

