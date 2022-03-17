Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.