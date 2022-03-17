Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,580 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $521,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.