CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Shares of LAW opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. CS Disco has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,823.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,823,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

