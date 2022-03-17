CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

