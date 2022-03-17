CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
