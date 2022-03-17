Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Culp reported sales of $79.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $314.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $315.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $324.57 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $326.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CULP stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Culp by 264.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.