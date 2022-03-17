Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Shares of CW traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.93. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

