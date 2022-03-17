Cyren (CYRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) will post its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CYRN stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $24.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.17. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Cyren alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cyren at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Cyren (Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.