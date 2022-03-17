Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) Shares Down 1%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRCD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 6,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.
About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dakota Territory Resource (DTRCD)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.