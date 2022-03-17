Daniel Allen Gold Sells 100,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $4,393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08.

On Monday, February 28th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after purchasing an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

