Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €49.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($53.85) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.54 ($64.33).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN traded up €0.32 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €53.08 ($58.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,822,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.83 and its 200 day moving average is €56.29.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.