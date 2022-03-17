Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $43.11

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.11, but opened at $41.22. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 17,703 shares.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

