Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

