Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.
