Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 163 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

