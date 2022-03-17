Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.69

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on DWVYF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

