Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €135.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €78.40 ($86.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.