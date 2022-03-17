Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target to SEK 400

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQBBF. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF remained flat at $$27.00 during trading hours on Thursday. EQT AB has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $60.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.
EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.
