Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Target Price to €30.00

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PTZIF opened at $26.65 on Monday. Patrizia has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.
Patrizia Company Profile (Get Rating)
