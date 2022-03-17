Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Target Price to €30.00

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PTZIF opened at $26.65 on Monday. Patrizia has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Patrizia Company Profile

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

