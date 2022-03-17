Devin Ignatius Murphy Acquires 2,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,330,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

