DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 56,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,053. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

