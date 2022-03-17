DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

