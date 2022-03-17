DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading 41.7% Higher

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 41.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 2.59 and last traded at 2.55. 4,693,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,886,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.42.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The firm had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $695,013,000. Bedford Ridge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $113,415,000 after buying an additional 17,054,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth about $96,078,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,609,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

