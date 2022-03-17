Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.