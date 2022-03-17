Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $54,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

DFAT opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

