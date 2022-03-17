Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 17,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 149,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17. Discovery has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,538,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,393,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,882,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 12,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,945,000 after buying an additional 2,035,632 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.