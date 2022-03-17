DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 130,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.39. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

