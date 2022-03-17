Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 62,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

