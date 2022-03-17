DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

