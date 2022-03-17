Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.79

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.79 and last traded at $154.55, with a volume of 79908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dollar Tree by 38.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

