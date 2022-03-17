Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

DIIBF stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $248.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.