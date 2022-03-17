DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1.20 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

DOYU stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

