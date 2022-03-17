DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XPOA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,859. DPCM Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,146,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 146,562 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 877,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 239,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 677,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,226 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

