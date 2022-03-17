Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.94.

TSE D.UN opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.17.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

