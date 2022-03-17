Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $29.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

