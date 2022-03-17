Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of DRE opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

