Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 39.85 ($0.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.57. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUKE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

