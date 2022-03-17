Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

