DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,177. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

