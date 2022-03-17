DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Judith J. Robertson Purchases 200,000 Shares

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DRRX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in DURECT by 248,446.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
About DURECT (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
