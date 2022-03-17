Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
