Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 463,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,029.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DYNDF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

